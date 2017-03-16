SEDC to Host Business Appreciation Banquet March 23

The Seminole Economic Development Corporation will host its first annual Business Appreciation Banquet, on the evening of Thursday, March 23.

The event, slated for a 7 p.m. start, will be held at the at the City of Seminole’s new Seminole Community Center, located in the 800 block of N. Main St. Tickets for the event are $12, which includes a catered meal.

“The Seminole community and area businesses are encouraged to attend the banquet to celebrate the successes of 2016 as well as prepare for a successful 2017,” said Chris Jones, Executive Director of the SEDC in a press release issued this past week.

John Fehr, President/CEO of Seminole’s Fehr Industrial Manufacturing will be the keynote speaker for the event, where — according to SEDC officials — he will be discussing how “we move Seminole from good to great.”

Jones also added that at Thursday’s banquet, the SEDC will announce the “2016 Best of Seminole” award winners, based upon voting conducted on various categories held within the past several months.

The SEDC will be presenting awards for the following categories: “Overall Best in Seminole,” “Best Sandwich,” “Best Services,” “Best Baked Goods,” “Best Lunch Specials,” “Best Burger,” “Best Chicken Fried Steak,” “Best Breakfast Burrito,” “Best in Legal Profession,” “Best Service in Health Care,” “Best Service to our Community,” “Best ‘Seminole Tribe’ Pride,” “Best Customer Service,” and “Best Food.”

Additionally, the SEDC will use the appreciation banquet to raise funds for the Seminole Education Foundation.

“The businesses in Seminole, Texas do a lot of phenomenal things to support and serve our community,” said Jones. “This is an opportunity to say thank you and show how much we appreciate their dedication. You do not want to miss seeing the winners of these awards.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SeminoleEDC.org under the SEDC Events page, or you can call the office at (432) 758-8803.

