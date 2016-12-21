SEDC Announces Ballot for ‘Best of Seminole’ Campaign
The Seminole Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) is excited to announce the 2016 Best of Seminole finalists. The citizens of Seminole and local patrons submitted nominations and those businesses with the highest number of nominations made the 2016 ballot. In some categories there were ties and both businesses were added to the ballot.
The SEDC considers it an honor to recognize the hard work of the Seminole Business Community and wants to thank the citizens for participating in the process.
The Best of Seminole 2016 ballot can be found on the SEDC web page, or you can swing by the office and complete or drop off a ballot.
The Best of Seminole Ballot 2016
1. Please select which Seminole restaurant you believe serves the best sandwich.
Cheryl’s Diner
Subway
Perika’s Terrace
Slim’s BBQ
2. Please select which Seminole pampering business you believe provides the best services.
The Funky Chair Salon
D&J Nail Salon
Anna’s Day Spa & Salon
Na’Tua Salon and Spa for Beauty, Health & Wellness
3. Please select which Seminole business provides the best baked goods.
Just A Bite (JAB)
Let’s Celebrate by Alli (Alex Carter)
Seminole Donut Shop
4. Please select the best overall Seminole business.
Brown’s Ace Hardware
Simply Sassy
2 Chics Boutique
Ship N More Seminole
Just A Bite (JAB)
Expressions
Anna’s Day Spa & Salon
5. Please select which Seminole restaurants serves the best lunch specials.
Slims BBQ
Taqueria Jalisco Seminole
Just A Bite (JAB)
Pizzeria La Sierra
6. Please select which Seminole restaurant serves the best burger.
Grub Shack
Southern Rose
Cheryl’s Diner
Just A Bite (JAB)
7. Please select which Seminole restaurant serves the best Chicken Fried Steak.
Cheryl’s Diner
Southern Rose
Charlie’s
Just A Bite (JAB)
8. Please select which Seminole restaurant serves the best breakfast burrito.
Mireyas Mexican Restaurant
Mr. Taco
McDonald’s
Grandma & Grandpas
El Taco Loco
9. Please select which Seminole Attorney you believe provides the best service in the legal profession.
Paul Mansur
Bonnie Ericson
Jeanie Marrow
Joe Nagy
10. Please select which Seminole Doctor you believe provides the best service in Health-Care.
Dr. Jean-Pierre Letellier, MD
Dr. Michael Watson, MD
Dr. Wendell Parkey, MD
Dr. Lance S. Martin, MD
Dr. Gilbert Sayegh, MD
11. Please select which Seminole business you believe to be the best at serving our community.
McDonald’s
Ship N More
JD King Corp
Powers Diesel Service
12. Please select which Seminole business you believe displays the best “Seminole Tribe” Pride.
McDonald’s
The Design Shop
Dickey’s BBQ
First United Bank Seminole
Simply Sassy
Powers Diesel Service
Sonic Drive-In
Howard McCaleb Tire Service
13. Please select which Seminole business you believe provides the best customer service.
Simply Sassy
Ship N More
Brown’s Ace Hardware
United Supermarket
Just A Bite (JAB)
14. Please select which Seminole restaurant you believe serves the best food.
Cheryl’s Diner
Grub Shack
Southern Rose Cafe
Just A Bite (JAB)
Taqueria JALISCO
