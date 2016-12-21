SEDC Announces Ballot for ‘Best of Seminole’ Campaign

The Seminole Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) is excited to announce the 2016 Best of Seminole finalists. The citizens of Seminole and local patrons submitted nominations and those businesses with the highest number of nominations made the 2016 ballot. In some categories there were ties and both businesses were added to the ballot.

The SEDC considers it an honor to recognize the hard work of the Seminole Business Community and wants to thank the citizens for participating in the process.

The Best of Seminole 2016 ballot can be found on the SEDC web page, or you can swing by the office and complete or drop off a ballot.

The Best of Seminole Ballot 2016

1. Please select which Seminole restaurant you believe serves the best sandwich.

Cheryl’s Diner

Subway

Perika’s Terrace

Slim’s BBQ

2. Please select which Seminole pampering business you believe provides the best services.

The Funky Chair Salon

D&J Nail Salon

Anna’s Day Spa & Salon

Na’Tua Salon and Spa for Beauty, Health & Wellness

3. Please select which Seminole business provides the best baked goods.

Grandma’s Bakery

Just A Bite (JAB)

Let’s Celebrate by Alli (Alex Carter)

Seminole Donut Shop

4. Please select the best overall Seminole business.

Brown’s Ace Hardware

Simply Sassy

2 Chics Boutique

Ship N More Seminole

Just A Bite (JAB)

Expressions

Anna’s Day Spa & Salon

5. Please select which Seminole restaurants serves the best lunch specials.

Slims BBQ

Taqueria Jalisco Seminole

Just A Bite (JAB)

Pizzeria La Sierra

6. Please select which Seminole restaurant serves the best burger.

Grub Shack

Southern Rose

Cheryl’s Diner

Just A Bite (JAB)

7. Please select which Seminole restaurant serves the best Chicken Fried Steak.

Cheryl’s Diner

Southern Rose

Charlie’s

Just A Bite (JAB)

8. Please select which Seminole restaurant serves the best breakfast burrito.

Mireyas Mexican Restaurant

Mr. Taco

McDonald’s

Grandma & Grandpas

El Taco Loco

9. Please select which Seminole Attorney you believe provides the best service in the legal profession.

Paul Mansur

Bonnie Ericson

Jeanie Marrow

Joe Nagy

10. Please select which Seminole Doctor you believe provides the best service in Health-Care.

Dr. Jean-Pierre Letellier, MD

Dr. Michael Watson, MD

Dr. Wendell Parkey, MD

Dr. Lance S. Martin, MD

Dr. Gilbert Sayegh, MD

11. Please select which Seminole business you believe to be the best at serving our community.

McDonald’s

Ship N More

JD King Corp

Powers Diesel Service

12. Please select which Seminole business you believe displays the best “Seminole Tribe” Pride.

McDonald’s

The Design Shop

Dickey’s BBQ

First United Bank Seminole

Simply Sassy

Powers Diesel Service

Sonic Drive-In

Howard McCaleb Tire Service

13. Please select which Seminole business you believe provides the best customer service.

Simply Sassy

Ship N More

Brown’s Ace Hardware

United Supermarket

Just A Bite (JAB)

14. Please select which Seminole restaurant you believe serves the best food.

Cheryl’s Diner

Grub Shack

Southern Rose Cafe

Just A Bite (JAB)

Taqueria JALISCO

