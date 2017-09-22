Rep. Burrows to Speak at Upcoming SEDC ‘Eggs and Issues’ Forum

Texas Dist. 83 State Representative Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) will be the keynote speaker in an Oct. 4 “Eggs and Issues” breakfast forum, scheduled to be hosted by the Seminole Economic Development Corp.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Wingate by Wyndham hotel’s meeting room, located at 1103 Hobbs Hwy.

“Last legislative session was jam-packed full of changes which could impact how you do business,” said Chris Jones, Executive Director of the SEDC in a press release issued on the event. “Decisions are made in Austin that impact how you do business, choose to be engaged by joining in this conversation with your elected representative.”

Jones added that, with time permitting, Burrows also plans on taking business-related questions from audience members in the Oct. 4 forum.

For more information about the “Eggs and Issues” forum, or the SEDC, contact the SEDC offices at (432) 758-8803.

Category: Updates