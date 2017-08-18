Reminder: School Zones Go Into Effect Monday

Officials with the Seminole Police Dept. are reminding local residents that with the start of the 2017-2018 school year rapidly approaching, motorists should begin to prepare to be aware of school zones and school zone enforcement.

“We are just encouraging everyone to keep in mind that we will be out in full force and monitoring the school zones around town beginning the first day of school,” said Bernie Kraft, SPD Chief of Police.

The first day of classes for Seminole ISD students is slated for this coming Monday, Aug. 21.

Local motorists are being reminded that along with the enforcement of slower school zone speeds, a recently implemented “no cell phone use” policy will also be in place.

Implemented in the 2015-16 school year, the ordinance — adopted by the Seminole City Council this past February — applies only to normal school hours and periods of time during which school zones are in effect and makes an exception for hands-free devices.

The ruling gives law enforcement officials latitude in determining that a device is in use if it is being held in a fashion typical of cell phone use. Penalties will be determined by a judge in accordance with state guidelines that control traffic related infractions.

