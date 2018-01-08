Regular Business Items Await Gaines Commissioners Wednesday

A light business agenda awaits members of the Gaines County Commissioners Court, as they will meet in a regular meeting Wednesday morning at the Gaines County Courthouse.

The meeting, slated for a 10 a.m. start inside the Commissioners Courtroom at the Gaines County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St., is open to the general public for those who wish to attend.

On Wednesday, Gaines County Commissioners will consider the following business items, per an agenda obtained by the Seminole Sentinel late Friday afternoon:

● consider surplus/salvage for Pct. 4;

● consider an advance for a trade show for the golf course superintendent;

● open bids for water treatment facility for the Gaines County Park;

● discuss the purchase of an asphalt crack sealer and related equipment;

● consider appointment of Judge Pro-Tem for the 2018 calendar year, and;

● routine business items pertaining to regular Gaines County business.

