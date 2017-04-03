Red Flag Warning Issued for Gaines County, Area for Tuesday

MIDLAND — A “Red Flag Warning” has been issued for 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Tuesday for portions of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, including Gaines County, according to a Monday afternoon issuance by the National Weather Service’s Midland regional office.

“Dry, warm and windy conditions are expected across the area on Tuesday, with critical fire weather conditions expected Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening for western portions of the area,” said NWS officials on their agency website. “A Red Flag Warning is in effect, so be careful, and avoid outdoor burning and other activities that could produce sparks or open flames.”

Along with Gaines County, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Midland, Ector, Winkler, Loving, Ward, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Presidio and Brewster counties were placed under the warning area.

On Tuesday, Seminole area residents can expect sunny skies, with a high near 73, along with west winds averaging 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, according to forecast models. The area’s relative humidity will drop to 5 to 15 percent for most of the area Tuesday afternoon, with driest available fuels expected from the western Permian Basin to the Big Bend Area and locations west.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to dangerous fire behavior.

North of Seminole, Lubbock and Amarillo regional NWS officials are anticipating the arrival of a cold front, which could bring areas of blowing dust in the Lubbock area and the chance of snow in some portions of the Texas Panhandle region north and west of Amarillo.

“Rain, thunderstorms, and even snow are possible for the day on Tuesday as a cold front works it way through the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles,” said NWS Amarillo officials on their regional website on Monday. “Some light snowfall accumulations are also possible across the far northwestern panhandles. Winds during the day on Tuesday will also be sustained out of the north behind the cold front 20-25 MPH with gusts over 30 MPH at times.”

—

Category: Updates