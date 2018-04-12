Red Flag Warning: Gaines, Region Braces for Extreme Winds

MIDLAND — A Red Flag Warning is in effect today through Friday night for all of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, according to forecast models monitored by the Midland regional office of the National Weather Service.

“Today, well-above normal temperatures and dry, windy conditions are expected, and while temperatures will be cooler Friday, it will be much drier and windier, leading to a potentially prolonged period of critical to extreme fire weather conditions areawide,” said NWS Midland officials on their website. “Take precautions, and plan ahead now to avoid any activities that could create a flame or spark. Fire danger will be high to extreme, and any fire that starts will rapidly grow and spread out of control.”

Locally in Seminole on Thursday, patchy blowing dust is anticipated after 1 p.m, otherwise, local residents can anticipate sunny skies with a high near 92. Southwest winds averaging 10 to 20 mph and increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. NWS officials state winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday evening, local residents could see clear skies, with a low around 53. West winds averaging 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph are anticipated in the evening hours. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

On Friday, areas of blowing dust is anticipated after 1 p.m. with a high near 68. Forecasters are calling for “very windy” conditions, with a west wind averaging 25 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph on Friday afternoon.

Friday evening’s forecast is calling for mostly clear skies, with a low around 37. West winds of 20 to 25 mph becoming light and variable, with winds gusts as high as 35 mph anticipated.

