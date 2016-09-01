Rain Remains in Thursday Forecast

MIDLAND — Another round of showers are possible through Thursday evening, with better chances anticipated during the daytime hours, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.

Locally, in Seminole, a 60-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible, with a high near 79 degrees. Rain chances decrease to 40-percent on Thursday evening and through the daytime hours on Friday, according to NWS officials.

“Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected across the area especially north of I-20,” said NWS officials. “Heavy rain and localized flash flooding will be possible.”

Gaines County, as well as Andrews County and the New Mexico counties of Lea and Eddy remain under a Flash Flood Watch as of Thursday morning.

“A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southeast New Mexico and the extreme northwestern Permian Basin,” said NWS officials. “On top of rainfall already received, additional amounts of one to two inches will be possible today causing localized areas of flash flooding. If you encounter flooded roadways, Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

Seminole Detailed Forecast Today Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

