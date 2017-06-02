Rain Chances Remain in Seminole Area Forecast for Friday, Weekend
MIDLAND — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop today (Friday), and may become numerous in some areas, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.
Midland regional NWS officials said heavy rainfall, and localized flash flooding, will be the main threat in the West Texas and southeastern New Mexico region, as an upper-level storm system continues to churn present moisture in the atmosphere into showers and thunderstorms within the region. NWS officials also added a few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out, which could produce hail, strong winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
Locally in Seminole, a 50-percent chance of thunderstorms and showers are possible for the community through Saturday morning.
For the latest in weather details, be sure to log online to SeminoleSentinel.com, the Seminole Sentinel’s social media pages, and the Midland NWS website, http://www.weather.gov/maf/
Seminole Area Detailed Forecast
