Rain Chances Remain in Seminole Area Forecast for Friday, Weekend

MIDLAND — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop today (Friday), and may become numerous in some areas, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.

Midland regional NWS officials said heavy rainfall, and localized flash flooding, will be the main threat in the West Texas and southeastern New Mexico region, as an upper-level storm system continues to churn present moisture in the atmosphere into showers and thunderstorms within the region. NWS officials also added a few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out, which could produce hail, strong winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

Locally in Seminole, a 50-percent chance of thunderstorms and showers are possible for the community through Saturday morning.

For the latest in weather details, be sure to log online to SeminoleSentinel.com, the Seminole Sentinel’s social media pages, and the Midland NWS website, http://www.weather.gov/maf/

—

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Saturday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. —

Category: Updates