Public Reading of Declaration of Independence to Take Place July 3 at Gaines Courthouse

The public is invited to take part in a proud tradition of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, which will be on display locally this July 3 at the Gaines County Courthouse.

At 11 a.m. on July 3, local representatives of the TCDLA will present a live reading of the United Stated Declaration of Independence on the western steps of the Gaines County Courthouse.

In addition of the reading of the Declaration of Independence, TCDLA representatives will also present a formal reading of the Bill of Rights to those in attendance.

