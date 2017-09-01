Organizers Look to Revamp Seminole Boy Scout Pack

Seminole area boys who are currently in the first through fifth grade levels, and are interested in participating in various out-of-school activities and learning valuable life lessons, are being encouraged to join Pack 705 of the Boy Scouts of America.

Chartered locally by the Seminole Lions Club, the local Cub Scout Pack is a family and home-centered program that develops ethical decision making skills for boys in the first through fifth grade (or who are 6-10 years old).

The local Pack is scheduled to have weekly meetings from September- November and January-April, according to the group’s Facebook social media page: Pack 705 Seminole Cub Scouts.

Local organizers are also seeking parents of potential scout members to help assist and lead with the local Pack.

For more information, about the Pack, please contact Dr. Lance Wright at (432) 209-2318.

