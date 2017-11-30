Optimist Ham Shoot Slated for Dec. 9

The Seminole Optimist Club will once again be hosting their “Ham Shoot” fundraiser on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Gaines County Law Enforcement Shooting Range.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until dark at the facility, located two miles west of U.S. Hwy. 62/385, on CR 216.

According to club members, the cost for participating is $4 for three shots (bullets are provided) and 22-caliber rifles are only permitted. No scopes will be allowed for use in the shoot.

A concession stand where hamburgers and drinks will be available on site.

All proceeds for the fundraiser will be devoted to the Seminole Optimist Club’s annual “Give a Child a Smile” Christmas give-a-way program.

For more information about the shoot, contact James Wright at (432) 758-2798 or Dustin Wright at (432) 758-3667.

