NWS: Wintry Mix Possible Late Tuesday, Early Wednesday AM

MIDLAND — A chance of a wintry mix remains in the local forecast for early Wednesday morning, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service’s regional office.

Beginning this evening (Tuesday), a chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet are possible in the Seminole area, according to Midland NWS officials. Otherwise, the local forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 30. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. NWS officials state the chance of precipitation is 50-percent for Tuesday evening, with precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

On Wednesday, NWS officials stated “rain was likely” during the daytime hours, with a temperature falling to around 28 by 9 a.m. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60-percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

“There is an increasing possibility of a wintry mix of precipitation Wednesday morning through Thursday morning,” said NWS officials on their Midland website. “Especially south and west of the Pecos River. Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Trans-Pecos region, as snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible along with light ice. Areas outside of the watch may also experience wintry precipitation. People in the Permian Basin region should stay tuned to the latest forecast.”

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Friday Sunny, with a high near 57. Friday Night Clear, with a low around 30. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Monday Sunny, with a high near 61.

