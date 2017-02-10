NWS: Winter-like Weather on the Way to Region

For those local residents who feel like “Mother Nature” cheated their chance of experiencing some winter-like conditions, you might have an opportunity to experience such an experience soon.

After flirting with record high temperatures for February over the past several days, some weather outlets are calling for a chance of icy and possibly a snow event spanning from Sunday evening through Tuesday for portions of the northern Permian Basin, as well as the South Plains and southeastern New Mexico region.

A strong cold front moving into the region Sunday is the main culprit behind the anticipated winter weather event, where some models called for as much as 4-to-6 inches of snowfall for portions of the western South Plains and southeastern New Mexico region.

“Precipitation chances will improve by the end of the weekend and especially by Monday as a winter storm approaches from the west,” said NWS Lubbock officials on their agency website on Friday morning. “Precipitation may become wintry with a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow possible. And significant totals are possible, though still depend on the track of this storm into West Texas.”

According to forecast models on Friday from the National Weather Service’s Midland regional office, a 60-percent chance of rain/snow mix is possible this coming Sunday evening for the immediate Seminole area, as low temperatures are anticipated to be around 32-degrees.

Highs on Monday weren’t expected to be higher than 38-degrees locally, with a 70-percent chance of precipitation expected for the area. A rain/snow mix is again forecasted for Monday evening, as lows were expected to be near 31-degrees.

On Tuesday, NWS models called for another chance of rain during the daytime hours, moving to a chance of rain/snow mix on Tuesday evening. Percentages for Tuesday’s forecast were not available as of Friday’s models.

