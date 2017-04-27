NWS: Wind Advisories Set for Thursday; Blowing Dust Anticipated
MIDLAND — Another day of strong winds are anticipated to whip through the southeastern New Mexico and West Texas region, as Red Flag, High Wind and Wind Advisory warnings have been issued for the region by the National Weather Service.
Locally, in Seminole, areas of patchy, blowing dust is anticipated after 1 p.m. today (Thursday), as the daytime high is expected to be near 90 degrees. Winds averaging 10-to-20 mph, increasing to 20-to-30 mph are anticipated this afternoon, with some gusts reaching as high as 45 mph.
Thursday evening, winds averaging 20-to-30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, are anticipated before decreasing to an average of 10-to-20 mph after 12-midnight heading into Friday morning.
Seminole Detailed Forecast
