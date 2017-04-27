NWS: Wind Advisories Set for Thursday; Blowing Dust Anticipated

MIDLAND — Another day of strong winds are anticipated to whip through the southeastern New Mexico and West Texas region, as Red Flag, High Wind and Wind Advisory warnings have been issued for the region by the National Weather Service.

Locally, in Seminole, areas of patchy, blowing dust is anticipated after 1 p.m. today (Thursday), as the daytime high is expected to be near 90 degrees. Winds averaging 10-to-20 mph, increasing to 20-to-30 mph are anticipated this afternoon, with some gusts reaching as high as 45 mph.

Thursday evening, winds averaging 20-to-30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, are anticipated before decreasing to an average of 10-to-20 mph after 12-midnight heading into Friday morning.

Seminole Detailed Forecast Today Patchy blowing dust after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 66. Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 42. Monday Sunny, with a high near 82. Monday Night Clear, with a low around 51. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. —

Category: Updates