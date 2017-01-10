NWS: Wet Weekend Could be on Horizon for Region

After starting the work week with near record high temperatures, the end of the week appears to be heading to more seasonable temperatures and a chance of precipitation.

According to Tuesday forecast models from the National Weather Service, a 10-percent chance of rain is possible Thursday evening, increasing to 40-percent on Friday. Early models indicated that showers were “likely” for Saturday, as daytime highs will dip to the mid-40s on both Friday and Saturday.

“The weekend holds an uncertain forecast,” said NWS Lubbock forecasters on their regional website on Tuesday morning. “An upper level low will move towards the region by late week and will bring with it colder temps and moisture. How cold it will get is uncertain and will determine what kind of precipitation will fall. If temps are able to make it below 30 then freezing rain with ice accumulation can be expected. If temps are mostly above 30 then precipitation will fall as a very cold rain. The only thing certain is the weekend will be wet.”

Highs on Monday reached 78-degrees in the Seminole community and 79-degrees in Seagraves, and ranged from 84-degrees in Coyanosa to 63 degrees in McLean, in the Texas Panhandle region.

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. Thursday Night A 10 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Friday A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Friday Night A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Sunday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

