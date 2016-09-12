NWS: Warm on Monday; Rain Possible This Week

MIDLAND — Temperatures on Monday will be slightly warmer than on Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms, mostly across the higher terrain and surrounding area of the Permian Basin region, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.

Highs on Monday for Seminole were expected to be near 90 degrees, with a low around 67 on Monday evening. A 10-percent chance of showers for the Seminole area is possible on Monday evening.

Rain chances ramp up on Tuesday, as a 30-percent chance of showers is possible during the daytime hours, increasing to 40-percent on Tuesday evening and through the day on Wednesday. Highs both days are expected to be in the mid-80s.

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 10 mph. Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%. Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. —

