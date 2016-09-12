NWS: Warm on Monday; Rain Possible This Week
MIDLAND — Temperatures on Monday will be slightly warmer than on Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms, mostly across the higher terrain and surrounding area of the Permian Basin region, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.
Highs on Monday for Seminole were expected to be near 90 degrees, with a low around 67 on Monday evening. A 10-percent chance of showers for the Seminole area is possible on Monday evening.
Rain chances ramp up on Tuesday, as a 30-percent chance of showers is possible during the daytime hours, increasing to 40-percent on Tuesday evening and through the day on Wednesday. Highs both days are expected to be in the mid-80s.
Seminole Area Detailed Forecast
