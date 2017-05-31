NWS: T-Storms, Showers Likely in Wednesday’s Forecast

MIDLAND — Below-normal temperatures and excellent chances of showers and thunderstorms are possible through tonight, according to an updated weather model from the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding are possible as an upper-level system has made its way into the West Texas region.

Locally, in Seminole, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today (Wednesday). Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, as today’s high is anticipated to be near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Detailed Forecast Thursday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Thursday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind around 10 mph. Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Saturday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. —

