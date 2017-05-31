NWS: T-Storms, Showers Likely in Wednesday’s Forecast
MIDLAND — Below-normal temperatures and excellent chances of showers and thunderstorms are possible through tonight, according to an updated weather model from the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding are possible as an upper-level system has made its way into the West Texas region.
Locally, in Seminole, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today (Wednesday). Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, as today’s high is anticipated to be near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
