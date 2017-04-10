NWS: Storm Chances Possible this Week Locally
MIDLAND — A chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible later this week, beginning on Tuesday evening, according to forecast models from the National Weather Service.
According to models, a 20-percent chance of thunderstorms are possible beginning Tuesday evening for the Seminole community, ramping up to a 40-percent chance on Wednesday evening.
Be sure to check back with SeminoleSentinel.com for the latest in weather details.
Seminole Area Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Category: Updates