NWS: Storm Chances Possible this Week Locally

MIDLAND — A chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible later this week, beginning on Tuesday evening, according to forecast models from the National Weather Service.

According to models, a 20-percent chance of thunderstorms are possible beginning Tuesday evening for the Seminole community, ramping up to a 40-percent chance on Wednesday evening.

Be sure to check back with SeminoleSentinel.com for the latest in weather details.

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Thursday Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 10%. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Saturday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Category: Updates