NWS: Slight Snow Chances Thursday AM

MIDLAND — Light snowfall remained on many rooftops and dusted some grassy areas in the Seminole area early Thursday morning, as the 2017-18 winter season’s first flurries fell Wednesday afternoon into the early morning hours Thursday.

A 30 percent chance of snow was possible for the Seminole area before noon on Thursday, according to National Weather Service regional forecasters. In the afternoon on Thursday, forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 38. Northeast winds are anticipated to blow between 5 to 15 mph.

—

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Friday Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Friday Night Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 29. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 62. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Category: Updates