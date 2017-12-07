NWS: Slight Snow Chances Thursday AM
MIDLAND — Light snowfall remained on many rooftops and dusted some grassy areas in the Seminole area early Thursday morning, as the 2017-18 winter season’s first flurries fell Wednesday afternoon into the early morning hours Thursday.
A 30 percent chance of snow was possible for the Seminole area before noon on Thursday, according to National Weather Service regional forecasters. In the afternoon on Thursday, forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 38. Northeast winds are anticipated to blow between 5 to 15 mph.
—
Seminole Area Detailed Forecast
Today
A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Category: Updates