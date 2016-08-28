NWS: Showers Possible Today, Monday
MIDLAND — Showers and thunderstorms, some of which will produce heavy rainfall, are expected to develop over the forecast area today, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.
“This will contribute to below normal high temperatures, but also localized flash flooding,” said NWS officials in a Sunday morning infograph. “Some of the storms could produce gusty winds to 45 mph and frequent lightning strikes.”
Locally, in Seminole, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for Sunday. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, as the daytime high is anticipated to be near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40-percent.
Rain chances increase to 50-percent on Sunday evening.
“More thunderstorms will develop over the forecast area tonight, but especially over portions of the southeast New Mexico Plains, Upper trans Pecos, Guadalupe Mountains, and south into the Van Horn area and Davis Mountains,” said NWS officials. “Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes will accompany the stronger storms. But localized flash flooding is also possible.”
Detailed Forecast
