NWS: Showers Possible Today, Monday

MIDLAND — Showers and thunderstorms, some of which will produce heavy rainfall, are expected to develop over the forecast area today, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.

“This will contribute to below normal high temperatures, but also localized flash flooding,” said NWS officials in a Sunday morning infograph. “Some of the storms could produce gusty winds to 45 mph and frequent lightning strikes.”

Locally, in Seminole, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for Sunday. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, as the daytime high is anticipated to be near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40-percent.

Rain chances increase to 50-percent on Sunday evening.

“More thunderstorms will develop over the forecast area tonight, but especially over portions of the southeast New Mexico Plains, Upper trans Pecos, Guadalupe Mountains, and south into the Van Horn area and Davis Mountains,” said NWS officials. “Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes will accompany the stronger storms. But localized flash flooding is also possible.”

Detailed Forecast Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Monday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 90. —

