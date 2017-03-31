NWS: Red Flag Warning Issued for Gaines County, Area for Friday

MIDLAND — After a dip in temperatures earlier this week, the mercury will rise to the mid-80s today (Friday) in the Seminole community.

So, too, will the wind speeds, as a Red Flag Warning was issued on Thursday evening in anticipation of average winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph out of the southwest, and gusts as high as 35 mph on Friday.

“Well above normal temperatures expected today with highs near 90 at many locations,” said NWS Midland officials on their agency website Friday morning. “Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late this evening across eastern Permian Basin.”

NWS officials went on to state “dry, warm and windy conditions will be present across the SE New Mexico plains, northwestern Permian Basin, Guadalupe Mountains, Upper Trans Pecos, Davis/Apache Mountains, Van Horn and the Highway 54 Corridor, and the Marfa Plateau this afternoon and evening. Critical fire weather conditions are expected and outdoor burning is not recommended.”

South winds this (Friday) evening were expected to continue to average 15-to-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The winds were anticipated to continue into Saturday with average speeds ranging from 15-to-20 mph on Saturday afternoon and gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs on Saturday were expected to be near 73-degrees.

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 10 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Monday Sunny, with a high near 81. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 75. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 41. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77.

