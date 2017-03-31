NWS: Red Flag Warning Issued for Gaines County, Area for Friday
MIDLAND — After a dip in temperatures earlier this week, the mercury will rise to the mid-80s today (Friday) in the Seminole community.
So, too, will the wind speeds, as a Red Flag Warning was issued on Thursday evening in anticipation of average winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph out of the southwest, and gusts as high as 35 mph on Friday.
“Well above normal temperatures expected today with highs near 90 at many locations,” said NWS Midland officials on their agency website Friday morning. “Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late this evening across eastern Permian Basin.”
NWS officials went on to state “dry, warm and windy conditions will be present across the SE New Mexico plains, northwestern Permian Basin, Guadalupe Mountains, Upper Trans Pecos, Davis/Apache Mountains, Van Horn and the Highway 54 Corridor, and the Marfa Plateau this afternoon and evening. Critical fire weather conditions are expected and outdoor burning is not recommended.”
South winds this (Friday) evening were expected to continue to average 15-to-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The winds were anticipated to continue into Saturday with average speeds ranging from 15-to-20 mph on Saturday afternoon and gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs on Saturday were expected to be near 73-degrees.
—
—
Seminole Area Detailed Forecast
Category: Updates