NWS: Rain Chances Increase in Area’s Mid-Week Forecast

MIDLAND — An above-average chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible for the Seminole community and portions of the South Plains, Permian Basin and southeastern New Mexico region beginning this (Tuesday) evening and running through Friday, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.

According to forecasters, an upper-level disturbance will begin pushing into the region from the southwestern US, bringing with it increased precipitation activity, which includes a 40-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this (Tuesday) afternoon and evening. High’s today (Tuesday) are anticipated to be near 85 degrees.

Rain chances will ramp up in the overnight hours and on into Wednesday, where a 70-percent chance of storms are being forecast for the region. The anticipated high is expected to be in the mid-70s.

On Thursday, forecasters are calling for a 50-percent of showers and thunderstorms, as highs are projected to move back to the mid-80s. Friday’s forecast is calling for a 20-percent of showers during the daytime hours, with a “slight” chance of showers on Friday evening.

