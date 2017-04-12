NWS: Rain Chances in Seminole Area Forecast for Wednesday

MIDLAND — A 60-percent chance of thunderstorms are possible through the daytime hours today (Wednesday), increasing to 70-percent this evening, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop today, some of which could be severe,” said NWS Midland officials on their regional website. “Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats, but a tornado or two, heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible too.”

Highs locally in the Seminole area are expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with winds out of the southeast at 10-to-15 mph.

“Cloud cover will likely keep high temperatures a little below normal today,” said NWS officials. “Of more importance will be thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Storms are expected to develop over the Guadalupe Mountains, Van Horn area and southeastern New Mexico, then spread eastward.”

NWS officials stated thunderstorms are expected to develop during the day, then spread eastward into the Permian Basin, perhaps as a convective complex tonight.

