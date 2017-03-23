NWS: High Winds, Possible T-Storms in Thursday PM Forecast
MIDLAND — It wouldn’t be spring in West Texas without the possibility of high winds and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast. Just four days into the official start of the spring season, both appear in Thursday’s forecast for Seminole, Gaines County and the surrounding South Plains, Permian Basin and southeastern New Mexico region.
According to Thursday morning forecast models from the National Weather Service’s Midland regional office, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. locally, along with patchy blowing dust, as highs are anticipated to be near 84 degrees. Winds from the south will average 10-to-20 mph, increasing to 30-to-40 mph, before shifting out of the west. The chance of rain on Thursday afternoon, leading into Thursday evening, was quoted at being 30-percent.
Rain chances, according to the NWS, will begin to diminish after 1 a.m. Friday morning.
Seminole Detailed Forecast
