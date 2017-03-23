NWS: High Winds, Possible T-Storms in Thursday PM Forecast

MIDLAND — It wouldn’t be spring in West Texas without the possibility of high winds and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast. Just four days into the official start of the spring season, both appear in Thursday’s forecast for Seminole, Gaines County and the surrounding South Plains, Permian Basin and southeastern New Mexico region.

According to Thursday morning forecast models from the National Weather Service’s Midland regional office, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. locally, along with patchy blowing dust, as highs are anticipated to be near 84 degrees. Winds from the south will average 10-to-20 mph, increasing to 30-to-40 mph, before shifting out of the west. The chance of rain on Thursday afternoon, leading into Thursday evening, was quoted at being 30-percent.

Rain chances, according to the NWS, will begin to diminish after 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Seminole Detailed Forecast Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy blowing dust after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Very windy, with a south wind 30 to 40 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79. Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 45. Monday Sunny, with a high near 76. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. —

