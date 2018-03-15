NWS: Gusty Winds Expected in Seminole, West Texas Region Thursday

MIDLAND — A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Guadalupe Mountains and southeastern New Mexico today, as gusty winds are expected to whip through the region, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service’s Midland regional office.

As of Thursday morning, Wind Advisories are in effect for the southeast New Mexico plains, Upper Trans Pecos, Van Horn area, Davis Mountains, and Marfa Plateau. Blowing dust will also be possible. Additionally, strong winds, low relative humidities, and warm temperatures will increase the potential for fire growth and have triggered a Red Flag Warning for a portion of the Midland regional office’s coverage area.

Above normal temperatures are expected today and tonight along with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Locally, in Seminole, forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies, with a high near 80. Southwest winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph are expected early, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, according to some forecast models. On Thursday, forecasters are calling for mostly clear skies, with a low around 42. West winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph are expected.

