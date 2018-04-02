NWS: Gustnado, Not Tornado, Touched Down Last Week in NE Gaines County

Along with welcomed rain last Tuesday evening, what is being described by National Weather Service officials as a “gustnado” briefly touched down in northeastern Gaines County, leaving some weather enthusiasts debating it could have been something more.

West Texas based stormchaser David Drummond, in speaking with Gaines County Emergency Managment Officials over the weekend, reported the weather phenomenon to officials with the NWS’ Midland regional office, which is the base coverage area for Gaines County.

“I thought it was a gustnado at first, then it kept getting bigger with multiple vortices on the ground, and the cloud base above it was rotating at the same speed,” said Drummond in a social media post to Gaines County Emergency Management Officials observed by the Seminole Sentinel.

Drummond added the “gustnado,” which he thought could have been a smaller tornado based upon his observed cloud development, lasted no more than two minutes, on the ground, as it crossed over State Highway 83, just east of the Loop community before dissipating.

Abby Duval, a meteorologist with the Midland NWS regional office, however stated conditions last Tuesday were not favorable for sustainable tornado development activity.

“What was seen, from our point of view based on the photos, videos of the event and radar images, was a gustnado,” said Duval, in a Monday morning telephone interview with the Seminole Sentinel.

Duval added the location of the “gustnado” was situated on the front side of the storm, as where typical development of tornadoes tend to be on the backside of storms.

“Where it was located, it was on the front edge of the storm, leading us to believe more that it was a well developed gustnado,” said Duval.

A gustnado is a short-lived, ground-based swirling wind that can form on the leading edge of a severe thunderstorm.

Although the name comes from “gust front of a tornado,” and a gustnado almost looks like a tornado, it is not considered to be one.

A gustnado develops in a different way than a classic tornado does. Very strong thunderstorms produce a powerful downward push of air called a downdraft. The downdraft winds then spread outward upon hitting the ground, causing a strong rush of wind at the surface.

If there is enough instability, rotation may develop and a gustnado might form.

The gustnado spins upward from the ground, extending between 30 to 300 feet above the surface. However, the rotating column of air in a gustnado is not connected to the base of a cloud, making it different from tornado.

The average gustnado lasts a few seconds to a few minutes, like a tornado does, but is relatively weak and brief. They may be accompanied by rain, but mostly just toss dust and small debris into the air.

Gustnadoes can sometimes reach wind speeds between 60 to 80 mph, resulting in significant damage, similar to that of an EF-0 or EF-1 tornado.

Last Tuesday’s rainfall marked the end of a 37-day streak of no rainfall for the Seminole community, which dated back to Feb. 18. Prior to that date, the Seminole community went 70 days without measurable rainfall, according to TTU’s mesonet weather data.

Thanks-in-part to the passage of a Pacific pressure system and a spring cold front, rainfall totals in Gaines County last week ranged from less than an inch to over 1 1/2 inches. Officially, the Seagraves community received 1.52 inches of rain fell between last Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning. In Seminole, 0.87 inches of rainfall occurred in the same time period.

Year-to-date, the Seminole community has received just 0.93-inches of rainfall for the 2018 calendar year. On average, the Seminole community typically receives 2.53 inches of precipitation through the month of March, per historical data from the National Weather Service’s Midland regional office.

