NWS: Freezing Drizzle Possible for Seminole, Northern Basin Tuesday, Wednesday AM

MIDLAND — Areas of freezing drizzle are possible in the northern portions of the Permian Basin, including Gaines County, on Tuesday evening heading into Wednesday morning, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.

“Below-normal temperatures continue through tonight as areas of light freezing drizzle will be possible tonight, mainly along and east of the Pecos River as temperatures drop into the mid 20s north, to the low 30s south,” said NWS Midland forecasters on their agency website Tuesday morning. “Precipitation will be light. Although ground temperatures are warm, some ice could accumulate on overpasses, bridges, and other elevated surfaces.”

Tuesday’s high is anticipated to be around 47-degrees, before dropping off to an overnight low of 23-degrees. Winds are anticipated to come out of the east at 10-to-15 mph overnight, according to forecast models.

Areas of drizzle or freezing drizzle are anticipated to continue before noon on Wednesday, with daytime highs anticipated to be near 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon are anticipated for the Seminole area on Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 5 mph. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 57. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. New Year’s Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. —

Category: Updates