NWS: Freezing Drizzle Possible for Seminole, Northern Basin Tuesday, Wednesday AM
MIDLAND — Areas of freezing drizzle are possible in the northern portions of the Permian Basin, including Gaines County, on Tuesday evening heading into Wednesday morning, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.
“Below-normal temperatures continue through tonight as areas of light freezing drizzle will be possible tonight, mainly along and east of the Pecos River as temperatures drop into the mid 20s north, to the low 30s south,” said NWS Midland forecasters on their agency website Tuesday morning. “Precipitation will be light. Although ground temperatures are warm, some ice could accumulate on overpasses, bridges, and other elevated surfaces.”
Tuesday’s high is anticipated to be around 47-degrees, before dropping off to an overnight low of 23-degrees. Winds are anticipated to come out of the east at 10-to-15 mph overnight, according to forecast models.
Detailed Forecast
