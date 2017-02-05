NWS: Elevated Fire Conditions Anticipated for Monday

February 5, 2017

MIDLAND —  Gaines County, West Texas and southeastern New Mexico residents are being urged to be mindful of fire weather concerns on Monday,  as above normal temperatures along with windy and dry conditions will lead to very high fire danger within the region.

Highs on Monday were anticipated to be near 80 degrees for the Seminole area on Monday, with average winds expected to be 20 to 30 mph by the afternoon. Some gusts could be as high as 40 mph in the region, and higher in the Guadalupe Mountains region.

Local residents are being urged by the NWS to refrain from activities on Monday which could ignite fires and/or sparks until a time when weather conditions are more favorable for such activities.

Seminole Detailed Forecast

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
 
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
 
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
 
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
 
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
 
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
