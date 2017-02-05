NWS: Elevated Fire Conditions Anticipated for Monday
MIDLAND — Gaines County, West Texas and southeastern New Mexico residents are being urged to be mindful of fire weather concerns on Monday, as above normal temperatures along with windy and dry conditions will lead to very high fire danger within the region.
Highs on Monday were anticipated to be near 80 degrees for the Seminole area on Monday, with average winds expected to be 20 to 30 mph by the afternoon. Some gusts could be as high as 40 mph in the region, and higher in the Guadalupe Mountains region.
Local residents are being urged by the NWS to refrain from activities on Monday which could ignite fires and/or sparks until a time when weather conditions are more favorable for such activities.
Seminole Detailed Forecast
