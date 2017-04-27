NWS: Cooler Temps, Slight Rain Chances Coming This Weekend

Spring is in full swing for the West Texas and southeastern New Mexico region. The typical winds are ripping through the plains and daytime temperatures are flirting with the upper-80s and low-90s on some days.

This weekend, however, a cold front is anticipated to drop daytime high temperatures into the mid-60s locally in Gaines County, and bring the possibility of snow accumulations in the northern South Plains and Texas Panhandle region.

While the possibility of snow is not likely in Gaines County, forecasters could not rule out the slight possibility — 30-percent — of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday evening.

A 20-percent chance of showers are possible locally on Friday evening and through the daytime hours on Saturday.

“As it looks right now, the Permian Basin region — including Gaines County — will be missing out on the chance of snow or freezing precipitation,” said Matt Salerno, a metrologist with the Midland regional office of the National Weather Service.

Salerno stated an upper-level system building over the western portion of the U.S. will push its way eastern over the Great Plains region beginning on Friday and on into the weekend.

With the system’s movement, forecast models indicate a trough — or an region of relatively low atmospheric pressure, often associated with fronts — is anticipated to move over the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma region, increasing the region’s chance for freezing rain and snowfall precipitation on Saturday through early Sunday morning.

According to forecast models, highs on Friday were expected to be near 85-degrees, before dipping to a nighttime low of 55.

On Saturday, Seminole’s high temperatures were expected to be around 67-degrees, before dipping down to around 37-degrees in the overnight hours heading into Sunday.

Highs on Sunday were again anticipated to be in the mid-60s, before seeing temperatures bounce back to the low-80s on Monday.

NWS forecast models stated 1-to-3 inches of snowfall could be expected north and west of a Hereford-to-Amarillo-to-Borger line, including the communities of Dalhart, Dumas and Perryton Saturday through the early morning hours on Sunday.

The models indicated up to an inch of snow was being projected Thursday in Hereford, Amarillo, Borger, Pampa and Canadian, with rain chances anticipated south of those communities and into the South Plains region.

“We don’t have any reason to believe the trough will move further south and bring increased chances of snow) into our region,” said Salerno.

The latest calendar date freeze for the Seminole community was recorded on May 4, 2013, when local temperatures dipped to 29-degrees for a brief time period, according to NWS data observed by the Seminole Sentinel.

Category: Updates