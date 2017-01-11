NWS: Cooler, Potentially Wet Weekend on Horizon

LUBBOCK — Area weather forecasters are urging West Texas residents to prepare ahead of an incoming weather event slated to hit the South Plains and Permian Basin region, which could potentially bring icy conditions.

“A storm system will move across West Texas this weekend bringing a variety of weather, from thunderstorms in the south (portions of the South Plains) to a possible ice storm in the northern portions,” said NWS officials on their Lubbock area website Wednesday morning. “Precipitation will develop and expand across the area late Friday and Saturday, with the heaviest and most widespread precipitation expected Saturday night and Sunday morning.”

For the Seminole area, being on the southern edge of the warning area issued by the Lubbock regional office, estimates of an inch of rainfall or more could be possible over the weekend, and could potentially ice over if temperatures reach below 32-degrees for a long period of time.

Another cold front is anticipated to make its way into the region late Thursday evening, dipping daytime high temperatures to the low 50s on Friday, where a 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances will increase to 50-percent on Friday evening, as the nightime low is anticipated to be near 38-degrees.

On Saturday, a 60-percent chance of showers are possible, as highs are expected to be near 48-degrees. NWS forecast models continue to call for a chance of showers through the daytime hours Sunday.

—

Seminole Detailed Forecast Today Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Thursday Night Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%. Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind around 10 mph. Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Category: Updates