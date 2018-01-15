NWS: Cold Front to Slam Region Monday; Single-Digit Wind Chills Anticipated

No Precipitation Anticipated Locally in Gaines; Chances Increase Further South, East

MIDLAND — An Arctic cold front will plow through West Texas and Southeast New Mexico this afternoon and tonight, bringing very cold air back into the region, along with a chance of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

Officials with the National Weather Service’s Midland regional office said on Monday morning that total precipitation accumulations will be light across their coverage area, which includes Seminole and Gaines County.

“Northerly winds will increase behind the front as temperatures fall quickly below freezing. Strong winds may result in some areas of blowing dust for a brief period this afternoon with the initial passage of the front,” said NWS officials on their Midland regional website on Monday. “Wind chill values near zero can be expected by early Tuesday morning across much of the area. Dress appropriately and cover exposed skin when venturing outdoors.”

Moisture will overrun the cold air behind the front, resulting in a potential for wintry precipitation this evening into Tuesday.

For the Permian Basin, a brief period of light freezing rain or sleet possible this evening then quickly changing over to snow sometime before midnight.

“Any precip across this area looks to be very light and little to no accumulations is expected,” said NWS officials on their website Monday.

According to the Seminole area forecast, NWS officials didn’t offer any chances of precipitation associated with the cold front, with a high of 51 degrees anticipated on Monday before the passage of the front. West winds of 5-to-10 mph were anticipated early, before turning out of the Northeast at 15-to-20 mph in the afternoon hours. Some winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

On Monday evening, patchy areas of blowing dust are possible before 9 p.m., as mostly cloudy skies will roll in with the front. Monday evening’s low is anticipated to dip near 16 degrees, with wind chill values expected to dip to as low as 2 degrees. Northeast winds of 15-to-20 mph are anticipated Monday evening, with some gusts of around 30 mph expected.

“The area of greatest concern for precipitation is south of the Pecos River, where precipitation will start as all rain, changing over to a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow overnight,” said NWS officials. “Given the rapid decrease in temperatures, any moisture on roads, bridges, and overpasses will freeze, resulting in hazardous travel conditions, particularly along I-10 from the split to east of Fort Stockton.”

Highs on Tuesday for the Seminole area are expected to be near 29 degrees, with wind chills again expected to be in the single-digits during daytime hours. Northeast winds of 5-to-15 mph are anticipated. Tuesday evening’s low is expected to be round 14 degrees, with wind chills remaining in the single-digits.

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast M.L.King Day Patchy blowing dust after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Tonight Patchy blowing dust before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Wind chill values as low as 2. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Tuesday Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as 2. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as 6. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 52. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Friday Sunny, with a high near 68. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 53.

