NWS: Cold Front to Pass Through Region Tonight; Wintery Mix Possible Mid-Week

MIDLAND — A strong cold front will barrel south through West Texas and Southeast New Mexico this evening (Monday), bringing with it the region’s first true cold snap of the 2017 winter season and the possibility of winter weather for Gaines County and areas south on Wednesday.

According to officials with the National Weather Service on Monday, an upper level storm system will follow Monday evening’s cold front on Wednesday into Thursday. Moisture will overrun the cold low level airmass resulting in a wintry mix of precipitation Wednesday and Thursday. A mixture of light rain, sleet and snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday across much of west Texas and portions of southeast New Mexico.

“The greatest potential for this mixed precipitation will be south of the Pecos River, including the Davis Mountains, Big Bend and lower Trans-Pecos region of West Texas,” said NWS Midland regional forecasters, in their Monday morning briefing on the agency’s website. “As of now, it is too early to be definitive on precipitation amounts and impacts across the region.”

NWS officials are warning area residents to make precautionary travel plans if traveling within the region during the mid week, and to stay tuned

to the latest forecasts.

“Over the next couple of days there should be more clarity to the forecast and the impacts across the region,” said NWS officials.

According to local NWS forecast models on Monday, Monday’s high was anticipated to be near 75 degrees. Upon the passage of the front Monday evening, where winds out of the northeast at 20-to-25 mph are anticipated, lows are expected to dip to just above freezing. Some wind gusts, according to models, could reach over 30 mph.

On Tuesday, anticipate partly sunny, with a high near 47. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

As for Wednesday and Thursday, NWS models didn’t indicate any chances of precipitation.

The Seminole Sentinel will continue to monitor the latest weather developments, and provide updates online at www.seminolesentinel.com and on our social media pages.

Seminole Detailed Forecast Today Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Friday Sunny, with a high near 60. Friday Night Clear, with a low around 32. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 64.

