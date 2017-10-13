NWS: Cold Front Anticipated to Pass Late Saturday, Early Sunday

After a recent round of above-average temperatures on Thursday and Friday of this week, another fall cold front is anticipated to roll through the West Texas and southeastern New Mexico region late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

A front which could bring another chance of precipitation to the region, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service’s Midland and Lubbock regional offices.

“Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are anticipated to develop area wide,” said NWS Lubbock officials on their regional website in reference to Saturday’s anticipated weather forecast. “Some storms could become strong or severe with large hail and damaging.”

NWS officials are stating Sunday’s weather for the region is expected to be cooler behind the passage of the front within the region.

Locally, for the Seminole community, showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, as forecasters are calling for as high as a 60-percent chance of precipitation. Daytime highs on Saturday are expected to reach near 88 degrees, before dipping to the low 50s with the front’s passage.

Winds associated with the front are expected to range from 15 to 25 mph out of the north and northeast after midnight Saturday into Sunday morning, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Rain chances decrease into Sunday morning, as Sunday’s high is anticipated to be in the low 60s. Winds out of the northeast at 15-to-20 mph are anticipated on Sunday, with some gusts reaching around 30 mph. Sunday evening’s low is expected to be in the low 40s.

Area temperatures are expected to gradually increase over the week, with highs in the upper 70s anticipated by Thursday. Rain chances, according to early forecast models, remain off the area’s short-term forecast through Thursday.

