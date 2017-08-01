NWS: 60-Pct. Chance of Rainfall Forecasted for Tuesday

MIDLAND — A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this morning for Southeast New Mexico and portions of the Permian Basin, including Gaines County, after showers and thunderstorms moved through the region early Tuesday morning.

“Occasional moderate to heavy rainfall could result in additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch through mid-morning across the Watch area,” said NWS Midland officials on their website Tuesday morning. “Some locations in Lea county and the northwestern Permian Basin have already received upwards of 2 to 3 inches of rainfall.”

According to a 7:15 a.m. check of Texas Tech’s mesonet weather monitoring system, the Seminole community had received 1.36 inches of rainfall since 12-midnight Tuesday morning. The Seagraves community, according to the report, had received 1.06 inches.

“Showers and thunderstorms remain possible areawide through tonight, with heavy rainfall and associated flooding the primary concerns,” said NWS Midland officials on their website. Locally, in Seminole, showers and thunderstorms are likely, otherwise the forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 82. Seminole’s chance of precipitation was quoted at being 60-percent during the day, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

“Check the forecast, drive cautiously, and turn on headlights if you plan to be out, and never drive into a flooded roadway,” said NWS officials.

—

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Saturday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Monday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. —

