New Year Rains Dump .40 Inches in Seminole; Colder Temps on the Way

A shade under one-half inch of rainfall was recorded in northeastern Gaines County late Sunday evening, as the 2017 calendar year started off on a wet note.

A line of showers rolled through the southeastern New Mexico and West Texas region on Sunday, where .45 inches of rainfall was recorded in the Seagraves community, according to weather tabulations by Texas Tech University’s mesonet weather monitoring system.

In Seminole, .40 inches of precipitation fell, while wind gusts reaching as high as 49 mph were recorded ahead of the system’s arrival.

Winds reached 57 mph in the Seagraves community, according TTU tabulations, and as high as 67 mph as the complex passed over the Guadalupe Mountains of western Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service’s Midland regional office around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening, which included Gaines County. In the warning, NWS officials asked residents to prepare for wind gusts of 60 mph and hail the size of a penny in diameter.

No hail was observed by the Seminole Sentinel on Sunday evening, nor reported by local emergency officials during the storm.

The Sentinel observed some social media posts of local residents who were without power for a period of time during Sunday’s storm, but an exact number of those impacted was not released by Xcel Energy officials on Monday morning.

Cooler Temperatures on the Way

Sunday’s weather comes ahead of an anticipated cooling trend, which is expected to enter the region on Tuesday evening, dropping lows Tuesday evening to below freezing, 28-degrees F.

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be near 47-degrees F, with a northeast wind around 5 mph.

Highs on Thursday are expected to drop to the mid-30s, with a low Thursday evening of around 23-degrees F.

Daytime high temperatures aren’t expected to climb out of the 40s until Sunday, where a high of near 60-degrees F is expected.

NWS forecast models didn’t indicate if any precipitation was anticipated with the anticipated cold front, as of Monday morning.

