Near 100-Degree Temps Anticipated for Area Thursday

NWS: Slight Chance of Thunderstorms Possible Thursday, Increasing Chances Friday

MIDLAND — An upper level, high pressure system anticipated to pass over the West Texas region on Thursday is anticipated to lead to temperatures around 10 degrees warmer than normal, according to forecast models from the National Weather Service’s regional offices in Midland and Lubbock.

Highs on Thursday for the Seminole area were anticipated to be around 98-degrees, possibly inching toward 100, according to forecast models. South winds at 5 mph will also help keep the air temperature up for the day, NWS officials said.

Along with the hot temperatures, isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, mainly along and west of a Seminole, to Fort Stockton, to Sanderson line. The main hazards from these storms will be dry lightning, which could result in fire starts, and gusty, erratic winds.

On Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are being forecast for the region, with a high around 93 degrees. The chance of rain is forecast at 30-percent, according to forecast models, through Friday evening.

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Sunny, with a high near 98. South wind around 5 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph. Friday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Monday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. —

