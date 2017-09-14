Near 100-Degree Temps Anticipated for Area Thursday
NWS: Slight Chance of Thunderstorms Possible Thursday, Increasing Chances Friday
MIDLAND — An upper level, high pressure system anticipated to pass over the West Texas region on Thursday is anticipated to lead to temperatures around 10 degrees warmer than normal, according to forecast models from the National Weather Service’s regional offices in Midland and Lubbock.
Highs on Thursday for the Seminole area were anticipated to be around 98-degrees, possibly inching toward 100, according to forecast models. South winds at 5 mph will also help keep the air temperature up for the day, NWS officials said.
Along with the hot temperatures, isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, mainly along and west of a Seminole, to Fort Stockton, to Sanderson line. The main hazards from these storms will be dry lightning, which could result in fire starts, and gusty, erratic winds.
On Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are being forecast for the region, with a high around 93 degrees. The chance of rain is forecast at 30-percent, according to forecast models, through Friday evening.
—
Seminole Area Detailed Forecast
