Museum to Host Annual Christmas Open House Thursday PM

Three Seminole artists will display their respective mediums this Thursday evening, as the Friends of the Gaines County Museum will host their annual Christmas Open House.

The free event is slated to be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Gaines County Museum’s Seminole branch, located at 700 Hobbs Hwy.

Those local artists and their mediums include sculptures from Seminole resident Jammey Huggins, china paintings from Seminole resident Pauline Jones, and photography work from Seminole resident Brett Whitfield.

Also slated to be on display on Thursday evening are a special music performance from the Seminole High School’s Jazz Brigade and a private collection Santa display owned by Seminole resident Linda Burns.

