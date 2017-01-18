Municipal Filing Process Begins Wednesday for Gaines Entities
Wednesday marked the first official day of filing for the May 6 general election process for five Gaines County municipal entities, which include: Seminole ISD, Seminole Hospital District, Seminole City Council, Seagraves ISD and Seagraves City Council.
Candidate filing for 2017 cycle seats for each of the entities will continue each business day at their respective business offices through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, according to an election calender released by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
Early voting for the May 6 general elections process, if an election is required for the entities, will be held from April 24 through May 2, with election day voting slated for May 6.
The municipal seats up for election this cycle include:
Seminole City Council
Dist. 1, Pl. 1 — *Rey Saldana
Dist. 2, Pl. 1 — *Chet Clark
Dist. 3, Pl. 1 — *Michel Powers
Seminole ISD Board
Place 1 — *Janelle Sullivan
Place 2 — *Ben Royston
Seminole Hospital District
Place 1 — *Jody Fortner
Place 2 — *Tina Siemens
Seagraves City Council
District 3 — *^Charlotte Roberson
District 4 — *Jeremy Nelson
^Cindy Durham
District 5 — *Russell Davis
Seagraves ISD Board
District 4 — *Francisco Casas
District 5 — *^Wesley Rodgers
* — denotes incumbent seatholder
^ — denotes candidate who has filed
