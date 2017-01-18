Municipal Filing Process Begins Wednesday for Gaines Entities

Wednesday marked the first official day of filing for the May 6 general election process for five Gaines County municipal entities, which include: Seminole ISD, Seminole Hospital District, Seminole City Council, Seagraves ISD and Seagraves City Council.

Candidate filing for 2017 cycle seats for each of the entities will continue each business day at their respective business offices through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, according to an election calender released by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

Early voting for the May 6 general elections process, if an election is required for the entities, will be held from April 24 through May 2, with election day voting slated for May 6.

The municipal seats up for election this cycle include:

Seminole City Council

Dist. 1, Pl. 1 — *Rey Saldana

Dist. 2, Pl. 1 — *Chet Clark

Dist. 3, Pl. 1 — *Michel Powers

Seminole ISD Board

Place 1 — *Janelle Sullivan

Place 2 — *Ben Royston

Seminole Hospital District

Place 1 — *Jody Fortner

Place 2 — *Tina Siemens

Seagraves City Council

District 3 — *^Charlotte Roberson

District 4 — *Jeremy Nelson

^Cindy Durham

District 5 — *Russell Davis

Seagraves ISD Board

District 4 — *Francisco Casas

District 5 — *^Wesley Rodgers

* — denotes incumbent seatholder

^ — denotes candidate who has filed

