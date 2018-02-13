‘Meet the Candidates’ Forum Slated for Thursday at Seminole’s Old SJHS Auditorium

Gaines County residents will have an opportunity to meet and ask pointed questions with prospective candidates slated to appear on the rapidly approaching March 6 party election ballots, as a “Meet the Candidates” event will be held this Thursday evening in Seminole.

The free event, open to all interested parties,is slated for a 6 p.m. start at the Seminole ISD Old Junior High School Auditorium, located on the campus of the former SJHS campus, situated in the 600 block of S.W. Ave. B.

Candidates seeking election to Gaines County level offices, as well as state and federal level positions, are anticipated to be in attendance for Thursday’s event.

The event, scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, is being hosted by the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This event serves as an opportunity for our local residents to meet with local candidates, and, ask questions to those candidates in a relaxed environment,” said Shelby Concotelli, President/CEO of the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce.

According to Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce officials, candidates in contested races will have three minutes apiece to introduce themselves to the public, according to ground rules established by Chamber of Commerce officials.

At the completion of candidate introductions, the floor will be open for local residents to approach local and area candidates to pursue one-on-one conversations. No questions and debates prompted by event organizers will take place in the forum.

Thursday’s forum will not include candidates slated to seek election in the upcoming May 5 municipal elections process, which are slated to be held by the following entities: the City of Seminole, Seminole Hospital District, Seminole Independent School District, City of Seagraves and Seagraves City Council.

In the upcoming March 6 Democratic/Republican Party primary elections process, Gaines County will see seven locally contested Republican Party races.

On the local GOP ballot, incumbent Gaines County Judge Tom Keyes will seek his third term of office as he will face fellow Seminole challenger Troy Ratliff. The winner of the March 6 GOP election will be unopposed in the November 6 general election process, as no local Democratic Party candidates opted to file during a month-long filing period held in late-November and early-December.

Another race of interest includes a three-woman race for the 106th District Clerk’s Office for Gaines County. In that GOP race, incumbent Sharon Taylor will be seeking a second full term of office against fellow Seminole challengers Susan Murphree and Cheryl Gandy-Penner.

Other Gaines County races poised for the March 6 election cycle include: Texas State Senate (Dist. 31), Texas State House of Representatives (Dist. 83), 106th District Judge, Gaines County Commissioner, Pct. 2 and both Gaines County Justice of the Peace positions (Pct. 1 and Pct. 2).

No locally contested races will be seen on the Democratic Party ticket, according to filing observations by the Seminole Sentinel.

Gaines County’s early voting process will be conducted at two locations during a nine-day period spanning from Tuesday, Feb. 20 through Friday, March 2 at two Gaines County locations: the City of Seminole’s Ambassador Room, 101 E. Ave. A in Seminole, and the Seagraves Community Center, 512 14th St. in Seagraves.

Election day polling on March 6, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., will be conducted at four polling centers within Gaines County. They include: the Gaines County Civic Building in Seminole; Seagraves Community Building in Seagraves; Loop Community Building in Loop, and Higginbotham Community Building in northwestern Gaines County.

March 6, 2018 Gaines County Party Primary Election

Republican Party

U.S. Representative — Dist. 19

Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock (I)

Texas State Senate — Dist. 31

Mike Canon, R-Midland

Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo (I)

Victor Leal, R-Amarillo

Texas House of Representatives — Dist. 83

Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock (I)

106th District Judge

Reed Filley, R-Tahoka

W. Calloway Huffaker, R-Tahoka

Gaines County Judge

Tom Keyes, R-Seminole (I)

Troy Ratliff, R-Seminole

106th District Clerk (Gaines County)

Sharon Taylor, R-Seminole (I)

Susan Murphree, R-Seminole

Cheryl Gandy-Penner, R-Seminole

Gaines County Clerk

* Terri Berry, R-Seminole

Gaines County Treasurer

* Michael Lord, R-Seminole

Gaines Co. Commissioner, Pct. 2

Craig Belt, R-Seminole (I)

Brice Duncan, R-Seminole

Gaines Co. Commissioner, Pct. 4

* Biz Houston, R-Seminole (I)

Gaines Co. Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

Jeff James, R-Seminole

Kyle Abbott, R-Seminole

Gaines Co. Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

Calvin Sellers, R-Seagraves (I)

Ricky Taylor, R-Seagraves

—–

Democratic Party

U.S. Representative — Dist. 19

Miguel Levario, D-Lubbock

Texas House of Representatives — Dist. 83

Drew Landry, D-Lubbock

(I) — indicates incumbent seatholder.

* — indicates uncontested race.

Sources — Gaines County GOP,

Gaines County Democratic Party,

and Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

