‘Meet the Candidates’ Event Slated for Feb. 15 in Seminole

Gaines County residents are invited to an educational evening of political discussions, as a “Meet the Candidates” event has been slated for Thursday, Feb. 15 at the old Seminole Junior High School Auditorium, located in the 600 block of S.W. Ave. B

The free event is anticipated to feature candidates running for Gaines County elected offices, as well as state and federal level positions, and is being hosted by the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce.

The “Meet the Candidates” event is slated for a 6 p.m. start.

Candidates in contested races will have three minutes apiece to introduce themselves to the public, according to ground rules established by Chamber of Commerce officials.

At the completion of candidate introductions, the floor will be open for local residents to approach local and area candidates to pursue one-on-one conversations. No questions and debates prompted by event organizers will take place in the forum.

“We chose this format this year in hopes that our local residents will come out, meet the candidates, and in turn, ask them their specific questions so they can become better informed on the political issues at hand before going to the polls,” said Shelby Concotelli, President/CEO of the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce.

Gaines County will see seven locally contested Republican Party races in the March 2018 party primary election process, all of which will be located on the Republican Party ticket.

On the local GOP ballot, incumbent Gaines County Judge Tom Keyes will seek his third term of office as he will face fellow Seminole challenger Troy Ratliff. The winner of the March 6 GOP election will be unopposed in the November 6 general election process, as no local Democratic Party candidates opted to file during a month-long filing period held in late-November and early-December.

Another race of interest includes a three-woman race for the 106th District Clerk’s Office for Gaines County. In that GOP race, incumbent Sharon Taylor will be seeking a second full term of office against fellow Seminole challengers Susan Murphree and Cheryl Gandy-Penner.

Other Gaines County races poised for the March 6 election cycle include: Texas State Senate (Dist. 31), Texas State House of Representatives (Dist. 83), 106th District Judge, Gaines County Commissioner, Pct. 2 and both Gaines County Justice of the Peace positions (Pct. 1 and Pct. 2).

Gaines County’s early voting process will be conducted at two locations during a nine-day period spanning from Tuesday, Feb. 20 through Friday, March 2 at two Gaines County locations: the City of Seminole’s Ambassador Room, 101 E. Ave. A in Seminole, and the Seagraves Community Center, 512 14th St. in Seagraves.

Election day polling on March 6, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., will be conducted at four polling centers within Gaines County. They include: the Gaines County Civic Building in Seminole; Seagraves Community Building in Seagraves; Loop Community Building in Loop, and Higginbotham Community Building in northwestern Gaines County.

—

Sentinel Staff Report

—

March 6, 2018 Gaines County Party Primary Election

Republican Party

U.S. Representative — Dist. 19

Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock (I)

Texas State Senate — Dist. 31

Mike Canon, R-Midland

Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo (I)

Victor Leal, R-Amarillo

Texas House of Representatives — Dist. 83

Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock (I)

106th District Judge

Reed Filley, R-Tahoka

W. Calloway Huffaker, R-Tahoka

Gaines County Judge

Tom Keyes, R-Seminole (I)

Troy Ratliff, R-Seminole

106th District Clerk (Gaines County)

Sharon Taylor, R-Seminole (I)

Susan Murphree, R-Seminole

Cheryl Gandy-Penner, R-Seminole

Gaines County Clerk

* Terri Berry, R-Seminole

Gaines County Treasurer

* Michael Lord, R-Seminole

Gaines Co. Commissioner, Pct. 2

Craig Belt, R-Seminole (I)

Brice Duncan, R-Seminole

Gaines Co. Commissioner, Pct. 4

* Biz Houston, R-Seminole (I)

Gaines Co. Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

Jeff James, R-Seminole

Kyle Abbott, R-Seminole

Gaines Co. Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

Calvin Sellers, R-Seagraves (I)

Ricky Taylor, R-Seagraves

—–

Democratic Party

U.S. Representative — Dist. 19

Miguel Levario, D-Lubbock

Texas House of Representatives — Dist. 83

Drew Landry, D-Lubbock

(I) — indicates incumbent seatholder.

* — indicates uncontested race.

Sources — Gaines County GOP,

Gaines County Democratic Party,

and Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

