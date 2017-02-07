Medical Fundraiser Slated Sunday for Local Youth

The Seminole EMS, Seminole EMT Volunteer Assoc. and Southern Rose are all teaming up to help raise funds for a Seminole High School junior who was seriously injured in a late-January automobile accident southwest of Seminole.

Southern Rose, a popular Seminole restaurant located at 607 S. Main St., will host buffet, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this coming Sunday (Feb. 12), to help raise funds to offset medical expenses incurred by Tobby “Dude” Navarro, Jr.

Navarro is currently receiving medical assistance at a Lubbock hospital as a result of injuries he sustained in a Jan. 28 automobile accident on FM 181, southwest of Seminole.

The cost of the buffet is $15 for adults, and $7 for children under the age of 11.

According to organizers, to-go places will also be made available for the fundraiser.

For more information about the event, contact Southern Rose at (432) 758-1600 or the Seminole EMS at (432) 758-8816.

Category: Updates