Measurable Rains Grace Seminole Wednesday, Thursday

Rain Chances Remain in Local Forecast Through Saturday

Having received over an inch of rain since Wednesday afternoon, the Seminole area could see another round of measurable precipitation on Thursday, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the daytime hours, with highs near 81 degrees. Rain chances ramp up to 40-percent Thursday evening, before ramping up again to a 50-percent chance on Friday.

The local high on Friday is projected to be in the lower 80s.

Through 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the Seminole community had received 1.06 inches of rainfall from the upper-level storm system which had made its way into the West Texas region on Wednesday. According to weather tabulations from Texas Tech University’s mesonet system, 0.91 inches of that precipitation received by the Seminole community had fallen after 12-midnight on Thursday morning.

Be sure to remain weather alert and check in with SeminoleSentinel.com, the Seminole Sentinel’s social media pages and the Midland regional office of the National Weather Service for the latest in weather updates.

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. —

