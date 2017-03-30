Man Being Sought in Connection with Dawson Co. Sexual Assault Case

LAMESA — A suspect has been identified by the Dawson County Sheriff Office in an alleged sexual assault reported in the Dawson county last Tuesday, March 21.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jose Guadalupe Pena, 36, according to Dawson County Chief Deputy Josh Peterson.

Peterson said the sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Pena who is described as being about 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds. Pena has black hair and brown eyes.

“The suspect is possibly working in the surrounding areas and possibly is still driving the white Ford van with red and yellow safety V-shaped stripes on the two back doors,” states a press release issued by Dawson County Sheriff Matt Hogg on Wednesday.

“If anyone sees or has any information on the whereabouts of this subject,” the sheriff said, “please contact your local authorities or the Dawson County Sheriff Office at (806) 872-7560.”

