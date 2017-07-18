LPD Searching for Vehicle in Connection with King Death Investigation

LUBBOCK — Lubbock Police Dept. investigators are searching for a suspect vehicle believed to be in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man with Seminole ties.

In a press release issued on Tuesday evening, the LPD is currently searching for a 2007 White Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck believed to be related to the homicide investigation of Marion Daniel King, 32.

LPD investigators were dispatched to the Commanders Palace Mobile Home Park, located in the 6800 block of 19th St., at around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, after it was reported there was a body at the mobile home park. That body was identified as being King’s.

King is a 2005 graduate of Seminole High School and has family ties to the Seminole community.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

