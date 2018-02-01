Loop ISD Cancels Classes on Friday

LOOP — A number of staff and student illnesses led to the Thursday afternoon announcement by Loop ISD officials in closing their doors on Friday.

“Due to many students and staff being out with illness, Loop ISD will be cancelling classes tomorrow, Friday, February 2, 2018,” LISD officials stated on their Facebook social media page.

School officials anticipate classes will resume Monday, February 5, 2018.

Officials added Friday night’s basketball game vs. Sands in Sands has not been cancelled, and will continue as scheduled.

Category: Updates