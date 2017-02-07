Local Skywarn Severe Weather Class Slated for March 2

Each year, the National Weather Service in Midland conducts Skywarn spotter training courses across portions of west Texas and southeast New Mexico.

Seminole and Gaines County residents interested in participating in the annual training course will have the opportunity to do so on the evening of March 2, according to NWS officials in a news release issued on their Midland regional website. NWS spotter training is open to the public at no charge.

The March 2 Seminole class will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the City of Seminole’s Ambassador Room (formerly the old Seminole City Hall Building), located at 101 E. Ave. A.

This weather course is an opportunity for families to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season by providing information that can be used to develop severe weather safety plans.

Additionally, different techniques are discussed for determining storm severity.

By completing the two hour course, attendees become NWS Skywarn spotters. Members of Skywarn, a volunteer weather spotting group, help relay ground truth information about thunderstorms to local officials and to the National Weather Service. The NWS uses this vital information in conjunction with radar and satellite information during severe weather operations.

