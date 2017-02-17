Local Entities, Institutions to Observe Presidents’ Day Holiday

A number of governmental entities and financial institutions will observe Monday’s Presidents’ Day federal holiday, according to a polling conducted by the Seminole Sentinel.

The following are local closures obtained by the Sentinel:

• Gaines County Courthouse;

• Seminole City Hall;

• U.S. Post Offices: Seminole, Seagraves and Loop

• West Texas National Bank;

• Commercial State Bank;

• First United Bank: Seagraves and Seminole;

Students attending Seminole ISD will have classes at their regularly scheduled time on Monday, as the district will not be observing the federal holiday.

