Local Entities, Institutions to Observe Presidents’ Day Holiday

February 17, 2017

A number of governmental entities and financial institutions will observe Monday’s Presidents’ Day federal holiday, according to a polling conducted by the Seminole Sentinel.

The following are local closures obtained by the Sentinel:
• Gaines County Courthouse;
• Seminole City Hall;
• U.S. Post Offices: Seminole, Seagraves and Loop
• West Texas National Bank;
• Commercial State Bank;
• First United Bank: Seagraves and Seminole;

Students attending Seminole ISD will have classes at their regularly scheduled time on Monday, as the district will not be observing the federal holiday.

