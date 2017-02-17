Local Entities, Institutions to Observe Presidents’ Day Holiday
A number of governmental entities and financial institutions will observe Monday’s Presidents’ Day federal holiday, according to a polling conducted by the Seminole Sentinel.
The following are local closures obtained by the Sentinel:
• Gaines County Courthouse;
• Seminole City Hall;
• U.S. Post Offices: Seminole, Seagraves and Loop
• West Texas National Bank;
• Commercial State Bank;
• First United Bank: Seagraves and Seminole;
Students attending Seminole ISD will have classes at their regularly scheduled time on Monday, as the district will not be observing the federal holiday.
