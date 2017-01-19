Local AA Meeting Site Changed

January 19, 2017

Those local residents struggling with alcohol issues and who are seeking help can do so through a locally revamped group of Alcoholics Anonymous.

The local group meets each Wednesday evening, at 8 p.m. at 104 S.W. 7th St., according to local organizers.

Alcoholics Anonymous is an international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. It is nonprofessional, self-supporting, multiracial, apolitical, and available almost everywhere. There are no age or education requirements. Membership is open to anyone who wants to do something about his or her drinking problem.

Category: Updates

