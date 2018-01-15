Lions to Host Annual Pancake Supper Feb. 1

The Seminole Elementary School Cafeteria will play host to an annual fundraiser for the Seminole Lions Club on the evening of Friday, Feb. 1.

On that evening, from 4-to-7 p.m., the Seminole Lions Club will host their annual “Charlie Ray Memorial Pancake Supper,” where freshly cooked pancakes, bacon and sausage will be served to the public.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $7 for adults and $4 for students, with children 6 years of age and under eating free.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased from any member of the Seminole Lions Club or at the door the evening of the meal.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward various charitable projects conducted by the club throughout the calendar year, which include providing eyeglasses to at-need individuals and other club contributions.

The Seminole Lions Club meets each Tuesday, at 12-noon in the lounge of Elusions, inside the Wingate by Windham Hotel in Seminole.

